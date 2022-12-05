Description

Full of feline facts, lessons translating cat behavior, and illustrated breed profiles, This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats is a joyful celebration of all nine lives of cat friends!



For cat lovers of all ages, this beautifully illustrated guide offers an informative look at the world and lives of cats. Cat enthusiast Eliza Berkowitz highlights why we love cats so much, how cats became domesticated, and just what they're doing and saying with their odd behavior. Fascinating profiles of cat breeds, from Maine Coons and Calicos to Bengals and Egyptian Maus, are accompanied by charming illustrations that will make you fall in love with cats all over again… and again. Comprehensively researched and shared in an accessible, appealing format, This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats is a purr-fect addition to every cat lover's library.