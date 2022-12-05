Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats

by Eliza Berkowitz

Regular Price $17

Regular Price $23 CAD

Hardcover
Trade Paperback
Hardcover
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $17

Regular Price $23 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

120 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483099

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

Full of feline facts, lessons translating cat behavior, and illustrated breed profiles, This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats is a joyful celebration of all nine lives of cat friends!

For cat lovers of all ages, this beautifully illustrated guide offers an informative look at the world  and lives of cats. Cat enthusiast Eliza Berkowitz highlights why we love cats so much, how cats became domesticated, and just what they're doing and saying with their odd behavior. Fascinating profiles of cat breeds, from Maine Coons and Calicos to Bengals and Egyptian Maus, are accompanied by charming illustrations that will make you fall in love with cats all over again… and again. Comprehensively researched and shared in an accessible, appealing format, This Is a Book for People Who Love Cats is a purr-fect addition to every cat lover's library. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

This Is a Book for People Who Love