For the Love of Cats 500-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Celebrate your favorite feline friends with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and book set, featuring beautiful illustrations of cats.
- Specifications: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
- Puzzle Dimensions: This puzzle measures approximately 20 x 16 inches when finished.
- Fully Illustrated Package: This puzzle, deluxe box, and booklet feature original illustrations of cats in a variety of poses—on the prowl, cat-napping, and ready to leap.
- Book Included: Learn facts and information about cat behaviors and habits in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
- Purrfect Gift: A unique gift for cat lovers of all ages.
