Engineering for Cats

Description

Problem solving for cat people.



Sure, your cat cleans itself, uses a litter box, and is happy to pitch in by ridding your basement of the occasional unwanted rodent. But she is also a barely domesticated wild animal whose compulsions might include shredding upholstery, knocking over plants, and trying to dominate the “territory” you call home. How to accommodate your pet’s feral instincts while reducing these problem areas in your relationship? Through engineering! Conceived by aerospace engineer Mac Delaney, here are ten ingenious DIY projects that address the quirks of cat behavior head-on, with results that will help both your cat and you to live happily—together—ever after.



DIY projects include:

cat shelf

drinking fountain

cat cave

scratcher

bunk beds

treat slot machine

cat door

litter box cabinet

cat wheel