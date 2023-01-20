Mac Delaney earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in engineering from the University of California, San Diego, in 2012. Since then he has been working in the aerospace industry on commercial aircraft and spacecraft structures. He first realized the potential for applying engineering principles to cat-related projects when he discovered that cats are significantly less stressful to interact with than humans. Motivated to learn more, he began to research these peculiar animals, how they became such a common household companion, and what can be done to make that companionship better. In an attempt to contribute to the growing field of cat research Mac takes regular trips to the zoo, where he meows at various animals to see which ones will react. So far none have, but the work is ongoing. Mac is also married to a completely real and not imaginary person. His wife is also an engineer who is supportive of the cat-based projects and tolerant of the zoo-based research. In the future he plans to continue his parallel careers in aerospace and cat engineering, in the hopes that one day these fields will be fully unified. Visit EngineeringforCats.com for more tips on building, photos of the projects, and more.