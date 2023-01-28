Free shipping on orders $35+

How to Knit Socks That Fit
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Knit Socks That Fit

Techniques for Toe-Up and Cuff-Down Styles. A Storey BASICS® Title

by Donna Druchunas

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 3, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 3, 2015

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125428

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

Whether you’re working socks from the toe up or from the cuff down, designer Donna Druchunas’s complete, step-by-step instructions make sock knitting easy, enjoyable, and successful. You’ll learn several approaches for getting started, and you’ll also discover how to shape comfortable toes, create heels that fit, and ensure stretchy cuffs that can be counted on to keep your socks up. Druchunas’s useful tips and tricks include working confidently with double-pointed needles, knitting socks on one or two circular needles, and even knitting two socks at the same time. Once you’ve mastered these basic techniques, you can adapt them to create your own custom sock designs.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Storey Basics