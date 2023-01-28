Free shipping on orders $35+

Cable Left, Cable Right
Cable Left, Cable Right

94 Knitted Cables

by Judith Durant

May 31, 2016

224 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612125176

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

Knitted cables, with their three-dimensional twists and turns, are a common element in lots of patterns — but most patterns don’t include directions for executing them. Cable Left, Cable Right, by expert knitter Judith Durant, eliminates the mystery with detailed, in-depth instructions for creating 94 different styles of cable, from perfectly plain to fantastically fancy. Close-up photos and clear instructions teach you the techniques you need, including design options like braids, diamonds, and pretzels so you can make your cables truly one-of-a-kind. This book is the perfect companion to any knitting pattern featuring cables, giving you the information and skills to make polished, beautiful, and unique cables for any project.

Praise

"Judith Durant has done it again! This is a reference gem that every knitter — from hobbyist to designer — will want. It educates on cable construction and methods and inspires you to knit yourself down a windy, cabled project road."
— Vickie Howell, TV host and yarn arts designer and ambassador

 
