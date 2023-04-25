Golden Mantras

Illustrated mantra cards . 45 illustrated mantra cards, enhanced with gold metallic ink.

. A 96-page, illustrated paperback guidebook describes the process of the cards' creation and includes rituals, mantra reflections, example spreads, and ideas for use with tarot and oracle decks. Magnetic closure travel case. The illustrated magnetic closure travel case folds open to reveal the guidebook on one side, and a secure spot for cards on the other. A sturdy magnet makes this set durable and perfect for taking your spiritual practice on the go.

Do you feel clouded by all of the perspectives shared on social media? Are you looking to tap into your own deeper power? Take your spiritual practice off of the internet and inviteinto your home. This beautiful collection deck and guidebook set features 45 powerful affirmations—curated with intention. Allow the stunningly illustrated cards and inspiring guidebook to become vessels of inspiration and tools to help you further connect to your higher self and nourish the empress within.This set includes: