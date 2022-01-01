Destiny Taylor

Destiny Taylor describes herself as a Midwest gal in sunny California, a Pisces, a cat mama, an adventurer, a solo traveler, a student of life, Big Empress Inner(g), and a creator. She is the owner of her own business, The Mama Green, a self-love apothecary that offers beautiful soul goods designed to help women ignite their empress inner(g), and the head of social media at Fenty Beauty.



Cat Willett is a Brooklyn-based artist. She is the author and illustrator of the forthcoming graphic biography Queen of Wands: The Story of Pamela Colman Smith, the Artist Behind the Rider-Waite Tarot Deck (Running Press, 2022). Her drawings depict strong female figures, period nostalgia, and flora, deeply rooted in history with a bit of whimsy. Her clients include The New York Times, the Washington Post, Brooklyn Public Library, Adobe, and Doc Martens.

