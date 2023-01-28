Free shipping on orders $35+

Growing Vegetables in Straw Bales
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Growing Vegetables in Straw Bales

Easy Planting, Less Weeding, Early Harvests. A Storey BASICS® Title

by Craig LeHoullier

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 29, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 29, 2015

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612126159

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

Straw bale gardening is an inexpensive, low-maintenance way to grow a bounty of food in a small space. All you need is a bale of straw, some fertilizer, and your favorite vegetable seeds! Craig LeHoullier’s step-by-step instructions show you how to do everything from sourcing the straw and setting up your bale to planting, dealing with weeds and pests, and harvesting.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Storey Basics