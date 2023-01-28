Free shipping on orders $35+
Growing Vegetables in Straw Bales
Easy Planting, Less Weeding, Early Harvests. A Storey BASICS® Title
Description
Straw bale gardening is an inexpensive, low-maintenance way to grow a bounty of food in a small space. All you need is a bale of straw, some fertilizer, and your favorite vegetable seeds! Craig LeHoullier’s step-by-step instructions show you how to do everything from sourcing the straw and setting up your bale to planting, dealing with weeds and pests, and harvesting.
