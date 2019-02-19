Humphreys First Christmas

A beautifully illustrated Christmas story presented in paperback for the first time. We’ve all heard the story of the three wise men who brought their gifts to Baby Jesus. But what about the camels who carried them? Here is the story of Humphrey the camel and his long, cold journey to Bethlehem. Humphrey has lost his blanket and schemes to acquire a new one. When the party reaches its destination, Humphrey is so drawn to the love surrounding Baby Jesus that he finds himself selflessly giving his new blanket to the Christ child. Carol Heyer’s rich acrylic paintings showcase the quirkiness of the camel and add humor to the story. Here is a book that both entertains and informs without ever straying from the meaning of the holiday. Ages 4-8.