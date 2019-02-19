Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Humphreys First Christmas

Humphreys First Christmas

by

A beautifully illustrated Christmas story presented in paperback for the first time. We’ve all heard the story of the three wise men who brought their gifts to Baby Jesus. But what about the camels who carried them? Here is the story of Humphrey the camel and his long, cold journey to Bethlehem. Humphrey has lost his blanket and schemes to acquire a new one. When the party reaches its destination, Humphrey is so drawn to the love surrounding Baby Jesus that he finds himself selflessly giving his new blanket to the Christ child. Carol Heyer’s rich acrylic paintings showcase the quirkiness of the camel and add humor to the story. Here is a book that both entertains and informs without ever straying from the meaning of the holiday. Ages 4-8.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 1st 2013

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824956165

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews