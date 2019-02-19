Humphrey's First Christmas

Humphrey the camel is only interested in one thing—getting his carpet blanket back. As he journeys with the Wise Men to Bethlehem, Humphrey bemoans his lost blanket until he finally gets a new one. But when the caravan arrives and Humphrey sees baby Jesus shivering, he gives the child his new blanket without a second thought. Full of rich acrylic paintings, humor, and heart, this board book edition of Carol Heyer’s bestseller will swiftly become a cherished favorite with little ones.