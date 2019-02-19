Humphrey's First Christmas

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Humphrey the camel is only interested in one thing—getting his carpet blanket back. As he journeys with the Wise Men to Bethlehem, Humphrey bemoans his lost blanket until he finally gets a new one. But when the caravan arrives and Humphrey sees baby Jesus shivering, he gives the child his new blanket without a second thought. Full of rich acrylic paintings, humor, and heart, this board book edition of Carol Heyer’s bestseller will swiftly become a cherished favorite with little ones.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780824916817

Board book
