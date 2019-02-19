Carol Heyer

Carol Heyer began her career in the movie industry but soon moved on to writing and illustrating books full-time. She credits her parents’ unwavering support with allowing her to take “the road less traveled” and paint the things she loves. To date, more than one million of Carol’s books have been sold, including the bestselling Humphrey’s First Christmas. Her rich paintings add depth to all of her stories, and she has fans all around the country. Carol lives in Thousand Oaks, California.