Carol Heyer
Carol Heyer began her career in the movie industry but soon moved on to writing and illustrating books full-time. She credits her parents’ unwavering support with allowing her to take “the road less traveled” and paint the things she loves. To date, more than one million of Carol’s books have been sold, including the bestselling Humphrey’s First Christmas. Her rich paintings add depth to all of her stories, and she has fans all around the country. Carol lives in Thousand Oaks, California.Read More
By the Author
Humphrey's First Palm Sunday
More than thirty years after the events of Humphrey's First Christmas, Humphrey is at the back of a traveling caravan, thinking up ways to become…
The First Easter
This best-selling Easter book is now available in board book format. The rich acrylic paintings of best-selling author and artist Carol Heyer, are now presented…
Humphreys First Christmas
A beautifully illustrated Christmas story presented in paperback for the first time. We've all heard the story of the three wise men who brought their…