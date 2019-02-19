Humphrey's First Christmas

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This book is suitable for ages 4-8. We have all heard the story of the three wise men, who brought their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus. But what about the camels who carried them? Here is the imaginative story of Humphrey the camel and his long, cold journey to Bethlehem. In addition to an engaging text and gorgeous, whimsical artwork, this story reminds readers of the importance of Christmas and the true meaning of gift-giving.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: August 1st 2012

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824955595

Hardcover
