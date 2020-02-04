Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation





The Instant Pot Bible, and are returning with an even more useful and comprehensive guide to Instant Pot cooking that shows how to get even more out of your machine. These recipes include all-new suggestions for: Pot-in-pot (PIP) cooking — setting a smaller dish inside the pot to cook delicate ingredients like rice, grains, dairy-rich soups, and even fish fillets.

The Instant Pot is America’s new favorite cooking appliance: twenty percent of households (and growing) have one, and its millions of fans love the appliance for its convenience, simplicity, and the incredible results that it delivers in just a short period of cooking time.