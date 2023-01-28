Free shipping on orders $35+
How to Spin
From Choosing a Spinning Wheel to Making Yarn. A Storey BASICS® Title
Description
Expert Beth Smith teaches you everything you need to know to spin your own yarn, from choosing a spinning wheel to every stage of preparing your fiber, plying, winding off, and finishing. Fully illustrated step-by-step instructions make it simple and easy!
