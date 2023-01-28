Free shipping on orders $35+

How to Spin
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Spin

From Choosing a Spinning Wheel to Making Yarn. A Storey BASICS® Title

by Beth Smith

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 8, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Mar 8, 2016

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612126135

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Weaving & Spinning

Description

Expert Beth Smith teaches you everything you need to know to spin your own yarn, from choosing a spinning wheel to every stage of preparing your fiber, plying, winding off, and finishing. Fully illustrated step-by-step instructions make it simple and easy!  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Storey Basics