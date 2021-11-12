The Jimmy Patterson Holiday Bundle

Class clown Jacky Hart is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series! But can she juggle family, friends, and work and still find time to act and sing?



Living on the shore is all about fun, fun, FUN! With my starring role in the boardwalk's biggest blockbuster performance, a life of fame and fortune is finally within reach.



Until I accidentally lose my job, embarrass myself in front of a crush, AND ruin a friendship, all at the same time.



My problems can't always be laughed away--but I sure am going to try. After all, they didn't nickname me Jacky Ha-Ha for nothing!