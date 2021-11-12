The Jimmy Patterson Holiday Bundle
Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son
by James Patterson
Alex Cross’s son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it’s good to have a father in the detective business.
ALEX CROSS is a genius detective.
ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps.
When Ali sees a friend get hurt, he’s the best person to find out who did it. Even if he's only a kid.
After all, he’s Alex Cross's son. Solving crimes runs in the family.
Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)
by James Patterson
by Chris Grabenstein
Adapted by Adam Rau
Illustrated by Betty Tang
Class clown Jacky Hart is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series! But can she juggle family, friends, and work and still find time to act and sing?
Living on the shore is all about fun, fun, FUN! With my starring role in the boardwalk's biggest blockbuster performance, a life of fame and fortune is finally within reach.
Until I accidentally lose my job, embarrass myself in front of a crush, AND ruin a friendship, all at the same time.
My problems can't always be laughed away--but I sure am going to try. After all, they didn't nickname me Jacky Ha-Ha for nothing!
Best Nerds Forever
by James Patterson
by Chris Grabenstein
Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd--now he’s a ghost with a big mystery to solve.
One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like try every ice cream flavor in the store, sneak up on people, and play as many video games as he wants. Finn even has a new ghost friend, Isabella, to show him the ropes. But he also has a lot of BIG questions, like: who wanted him dead? And can he stop the maniac from striking again?
Packed with hilarious moments, epic friendships, and fun art, Best Nerds Forever celebrates the nerd in each of us and the joy of living life to its fullest.
Katt vs. Dogg
by James Patterson
by Chris Grabenstein
Illustrated by Anuki Lopez
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Now in paperback!
Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that snobby katts are good for nothing but chasing up trees.
Molly is a clever katt who just knows she's destined for fame and fortune as an actress. She comes from a family of well-bred katts who despise drooly, disgusting doggs!
For their whole lives, Oscar and Molly have been told that katts and dogs hate each other. One day, they each get hopelessly lost in the woods, but those lifelong prejudices flare up when they cross paths. Slowly, they realize that the only way to survive and find their way home is to...work together?!
Yeah, that's not going to happen!
Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays
by James Patterson
by Steven Butler
by Richard Watson
Dog Diaries is the first book written by a dog AND a #1 New York Times bestseller! When mischievous mutt, Junior, causes a Turkey Day disaster, getting out of the doghouse will take a Christmas miracle!
Are you ready for a festive adventure? Join me, Junior on the most PAWSOME, most BARKTASTIC journey through the HOWLIDAY SEASON. You'll read all about:
- FANGSGIVING, CRITTER-MESS and the mysterious SAINT LICK.
- Why strange humans called CAROL come and howl at the front door.
- And why SHINY TREES suddenly sprout inside your kennel!
This will be the best holiday EVER! As long as the Mom-Lady doesn't find out what I did to the Fangsgiving turkey. You can keep a SECRET, right?
This hilarious, illustrated MIDDLE SCHOOL spin-off about a dog and his boy is perfect for younger readers!