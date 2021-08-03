Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)
Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)

by James Patterson

by Chris Grabenstein

Adapted by Adam Rau

Illustrated by Betty Tang

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 256

Class clown Jacky Hart is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series! But can she juggle family, friends, and work and still find time to act and sing?
 
Living on the shore is all about fun, fun, FUN! With my starring role in the boardwalk's biggest blockbuster performance, a life of fame and fortune is finally within reach.
 
Until I accidentally lose my job, embarrass myself in front of a crush, AND ruin a friendship, all at the same time.
 
My problems can't always be laughed away–but I sure am going to try. After all, they didn't nickname me Jacky Ha-Ha for nothing!

