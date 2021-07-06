Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son
Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son

by James Patterson

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316423779

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: May 24th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

PAGE COUNT: 304

Alex Cross’s son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it’s good to have a father in the detective business.
 
ALEX CROSS is a genius detective. 
 
ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps. 
 
When Ali sees a friend get hurt, he’s the best person to find out who did it. Even if he's only a kid. 
 
After all, he’s Alex Cross's son. Solving crimes runs in the family.
 

Praise

Praise for Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son:
“This one will fly off the shelves.”—Booklist
"A fitting, socially conscious sequel."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Ali Cross and bestselling author James Patterson:
"The prolific king of the beach read is back with an intergenerational mystery for the 9-to-12-year-old set."—Kirkus Reviews
"All Patterson's success stems from one simple root: his love of telling stories."—The Washington Post
"Patterson's fans...aren't just addicted to his books; they see him as a constant companion, a part of their lives."—The New York Times
"Patterson is in a class by himself."—Vanity Fair
"Young readers...will find much to like in this first installment. There are highlights in Ali's first case, such as creatively using an immersive video game environment the preteens are addicted to as a way to communicate."—Booklist
"This is a fresh look at the world of James Patterson's most famous protagonist."—School Library Journal
"Alex Cross is a legend."—Harlan Coben
Ali Cross