Praise for Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son:

“This one will fly off the shelves.”—Booklist

"A fitting, socially conscious sequel."—Kirkus Reviews

Praise for Ali Cross and bestselling author James Patterson:

"The prolific king of the beach read is back with an intergenerational mystery for the 9-to-12-year-old set."—Kirkus Reviews

"All Patterson's success stems from one simple root: his love of telling stories."—The Washington Post

"Patterson's fans...aren't just addicted to his books; they see him as a constant companion, a part of their lives."—The New York Times

"Patterson is in a class by himself."—Vanity Fair

"Young readers...will find much to like in this first installment. There are highlights in Ali's first case, such as creatively using an immersive video game environment the preteens are addicted to as a way to communicate."—Booklist

"This is a fresh look at the world of James Patterson's most famous protagonist."—School Library Journal