Ali Cross: The Secret Detective
Ali Cross: The Secret Detective

by James Patterson

On Sale

Jun 20, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316409810

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

The #1 bestselling kid detective is back! Mysteries, crime-solving, homeroom—all in a day's work for Ali Cross. 

Ali Cross has always looked up to his father, the famous detective Alex Cross. And after helping to solve two big cases, Ali knows he has what it takes to follow in his father's footsteps. Eager to keep solving crimes, Ali and his friends hack into police calls and go to crime scenes to watch the detectives at work—and try to crack the cases themselves. 
 
But when Ali witnesses something horrible, he has to grapple with tough questions about what it means to be a detective and a detective's son. Will Ali find a way to follow in his father’s footsteps . . . or will he be the one in danger’s path?  

Praise

Praise for Ali Cross and bestselling author James Patterson:
"The prolific king of the beach read is back with an intergenerational mystery for the 9-to-12-year-old set."—Kirkus Reviews
"All Patterson's success stems from one simple root: his love of telling stories."—The Washington Post
"Patterson's fans...aren't just addicted to his books; they see him as a constant companion, a part of their lives."—The New York Times
"Patterson is in a class by himself."—Vanity Fair
"Young readers...will find much to like in this first installment. There are highlights in Ali's first case, such as creatively using an immersive video game environment the preteens are addicted to as a way to communicate."—Booklist
"This is a fresh look at the world of James Patterson's most famous protagonist."—School Library Journal
"Alex Cross is a legend."—Harlan Coben
Ali Cross