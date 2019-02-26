Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays

A Middle School Story

Dog Diaries is the first book written by a dog AND a #1 New York Times bestseller! When mischievous mutt, Junior, causes a Turkey Day disaster, getting out of the doghouse will take a Christmas miracle!

Are you ready for a festive adventure? Join me, Junior on the most PAWSOME, most BARKTASTIC journey through the HOWLIDAY SEASON. You’ll read all about:
  • FANGSGIVING, CRITTER-MESS and the mysterious SAINT LICK.
  • Why strange humans called CAROL come and howl at the front door.
  • And why SHINY TREES suddenly sprout inside your kennel!
This will be the best holiday EVER! As long as the Mom-Lady doesn’t find out what I did to the Fangsgiving turkey. You can keep a SECRET, right?

This hilarious, illustrated MIDDLE SCHOOL spin-off about a dog and his boy is perfect for younger readers!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

On Sale: October 14th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316456203

