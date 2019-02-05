Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays
A Middle School Story
Dog Diaries is the first book written by a dog AND a #1 New York Times bestseller! When mischievous mutt, Junior, causes a Turkey Day disaster, getting out of the doghouse will take a Christmas miracle!
Are you ready for a festive adventure? Join me, Junior on the most PAWSOME, most BARKTASTIC journey through the HOWLIDAY SEASON. You’ll read all about:
- FANGSGIVING, CRITTER-MESS and the mysterious SAINT LICK.
- Why strange humans called CAROL come and howl at the front door.
- And why SHINY TREES suddenly sprout inside your kennel!
This will be the best holiday EVER! As long as the Mom-Lady doesn’t find out what I did to the Fangsgiving turkey. You can keep a SECRET, right?
This hilarious, illustrated MIDDLE SCHOOL spin-off about a dog and his boy is perfect for younger readers!
Edition: Unabridged
Praise for Dog Diaries:
"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park."—Kirkus Reviews
"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety."—Publisher's Weekly
"Absurd and wacky but also fast-paced and good-humored."—Kirkus Reviews