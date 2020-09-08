Best Nerds Forever

Down deep inside every kid is a nerd. Take it from five best friends.



Being "nerdy" in middle school isn't a bad thing–I should know! Me and my friends are nerds. Some of us are geeky but funny, smart but never boring. One is a jock but not jerk. We don't quite fit. But we're funny. We're fun. We're total chaos. And we own it–until one of us is targeted by a maniac. It will take all of our nerdiest skills to Sherlock Holmes our way out of one dangerous mess.