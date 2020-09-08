SHOP NOW!

Apple
Audible
Kobo
Libro.fm
AudioBooks.com
AudioBooksNow.com
AudioBookstore.com
Downpour.com
Google Play
NookAudioBooks.com

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Best Nerds Forever
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Best Nerds Forever

by

by

Read by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549135477

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: May 3rd 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover Audiobook CD Unabridged
Down deep inside every kid is a nerd. Take it from five best friends.
 
Being "nerdy" in middle school isn't a bad thing–I should know! Me and my friends are nerds. Some of us are geeky but funny, smart but never boring. One is a jock but not jerk. We don't quite fit. But we're funny. We're fun. We're total chaos. And we own it–until one of us is targeted by a maniac. It will take all of our nerdiest skills to Sherlock Holmes our way out of one dangerous mess.