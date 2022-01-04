Best Nerds Forever
Best Nerds Forever

by James Patterson

by Chris Grabenstein

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316500678

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

PAGE COUNT: 256

Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd—now he’s a ghost with a big mystery to solve.

One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like try every ice cream flavor in the store, sneak up on people, and play as many video games as he wants. Finn even has a new ghost friend, Isabella, to show him the ropes. But he also has a lot of BIG questions, like: who wanted him dead? And can he stop the maniac from striking again? 

Packed with hilarious moments, epic friendships, and fun art, Best Nerds Forever celebrates the nerd in each of us and the joy of living life to its fullest. 

Praise

Praise for Best Nerds Forever:
“Written with a balanced mix of comedy and insight . . . and the illustrations lend an added boost of humor. Readers will be rewarded through the very last page!”—Booklist
“Patterson and Grabenstein inject a lively underlying current and a sense of optimism as the new friends make the most of their spectral status and face the unknown future.”—Publishers Weekly
