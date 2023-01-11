Free shipping on orders $35+

In Myrtle Peril (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 4)
In Myrtle Peril (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 4)

by Elizabeth C. Bunce

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

368 Pages

9781643753782

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

An Edgar® Award–Winning Series

Myrtle Hardcastle—twelve-year-old Victorian Amateur Detective—returns to investigate the case of a missing heiress lost at sea, an inquiry that runs aground when a murder in plain sight has no apparent victim.

When a mysterious girl attempts to stake her claim to the Snowcroft family fortune, Myrtle Hardcastle’s father, a lawyer, is asked to help prove—or disprove—the girl’s identity. Is she truly Ethel Snowcroft, believed to be lost at sea with her parents, or is she a con artist chasing a windfall? Myrtle is enthralled by the case, but Mr. Hardcastle’s investigation takes a detour when he’s hospitalized for a tonsillectomy—and then witnesses a murder. Or does he?

​With Mr. Hardcastle incapacitated and possibly delusional, Myrtle must step into the breach, and find the murder victim and the real Miss Snowcroft before the killer comes after her father.

With stakes this high, sleuthing puts Myrtle, her family, and the patients and staff of the hospital all In Myrtle Peril.
 

“Another thrilling mystery from our young Victorian sleuth. . . Enthusiastically, chaotically delightful.”

Kirkus Reviews, starred review
Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery