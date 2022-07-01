Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

In Myrtle Peril (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 4)
In Myrtle Peril (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 4)

by Elizabeth C. Bunce

Oct 4, 2022

368 Pages

algonquin-young-readers

9781616209216

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

An Edgar® Award–Winning Series
 
Myrtle Hardcastle—twelve-year-old Victorian Amateur Detective—returns to investigate the case of a missing heiress lost at sea, an inquiry that runs aground when a murder in plain sight has no apparent victim.
 
When a mysterious girl attempts to stake her claim to the Snowcroft family fortune, Myrtle Hardcastle’s father, a lawyer, is asked to help prove—or disprove—the girl’s identity. Is this truly Ethel Snowcroft, believed to be lost at sea with her parents, or a con artist chasing a windfall? Mr. Hardcastle’s pursuit of the case takes a detour when he’s hospitalized for a tonsillectomy—only to witness a murder. Or does he? With no body at the scene, Myrtle and her governess, Miss Judson, fear the so-called murder was a feverish delusion—until a critical piece of evidence appears.
 
But where’s the victim? And who at the hospital could be harboring murderous intent? Myrtle is determined to find out before the killer comes after her father.
With stakes this high, her sleuthing has put Myrtle, her family, and the patients and staff at the Royal Swinburne Hospital In Myrtle Peril.
 

Praise

“Another thrilling mystery from our young Victorian sleuth…Enthusiastically, chaotically delightful.”

Kirkus Reviews
Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery