J.R. Silver Writes Her World
- Trade Paperback $8.99 $11.99 CAD
- ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD
- Hardcover $16.99 $22.99 CAD
What if you could write your dreams into reality with the stroke of a pen? Sixth grade is off to a difficult start for Josephine Rose Silver. Her best friend, Violet, returns from camp with a new best friend; her parents refuse to grant her more independence; and her homeroom teacher, Ms. Kline, is full of secrets. When Ms. Kline unveils a collection of old Gothamite magazines and tells her students to build their writing skills by crafting short stories inspired by the iconic covers, J.R. discovers a peculiar power: The stories she writes come true. Soon J.R. is getting a cell phone, scoring game-winning goals, and triggering school cancellations. But it's not long before she realizes that each new story creates as many conflicts as it does solutions. And when J.R. tries to write about her fallout with Violet, all of her problems converge.
With a pinch of magic, mystery, art history, and language arts woven into a journey of growth and self-confidence, this promising debut is a heartfelt and satisfying tribute to the power of words.
Praise for J.R. Silver Writes Her World:
An Owlcrate Jr. Book Club Selection
A Washington Post Kids Post Summer Book Club Recommendation
"Fans of E. L. Konigsburg’s From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, will particularly enjoy. . . A promising first novel. "—Booklist, starred review
- "J.R. emerges sympathetically as a quiet, thoughtful, sensitive, somewhat nerdy girl whose world is reinforced by textual references to popular middle-grade literature, especially her touchstone, From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler. An intriguing, credible tale of friendship and coming-of-age."—Kirkus Reviews
- "Dassori combines preteen angst about changing friendships and coming of age with a little bit of magic in this well-crafted text. Fans of E.L. Konigsburg’s novel will enjoy the descriptions of the Met and its many rooms. Well-paced chapters and captivating characters will keep readers entertained and may also inspire some writing."—School Library Journal
"Beautifully balancing magic, mystery, and a pitch-perfect exploration of the ups and downs of middle school, JR SILVER WRITES HER WORLD is a story about the power of words, both written and spoken."
—Jess Redman, author of The Miraculous, Quintessence, and The Adventure Is Now
- "Balancing realistic relationship drama with magical undertones, debut author Dassori deftly threads references to From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler and the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a bustling city-set cautionary tale." —Publishers Weekly
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 272 pages
- Publisher
- Christy Ottaviano Books
- ISBN-13
- 9780316331579
