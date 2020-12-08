Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)

Jacky Ha-Ha is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series!

In Jacky Ha-Ha, Jacky Hart found a hidden talent in the performing arts. She wants nothing more than to act and sing all summer — but her parents have other plans for her. Jacky reluctantly signs up for a summer job in her resort town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where tourists come to enjoy the beach and carnival atmosphere.

Now she has serious responsibilities like her job and babysitting her younger sisters, but Jacky longs to perform in the summer stock performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Can she handle all of her important commitments and still have fun with her friends, or will she learn that juggling isn't one of her many talents?