Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Jacky Ha-Ha: My Life is a Joke (A Graphic Novel)

by

by

Adapted by

Illustrated by

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316497893

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: August 30th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
Jacky Ha-Ha is back and ready for the best summer ever in James Patterson's bestselling graphic novel series!
 
In Jacky Ha-Ha, Jacky Hart found a hidden talent in the performing arts. She wants nothing more than to act and sing all summer — but her parents have other plans for her. Jacky reluctantly signs up for a summer job in her resort town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where tourists come to enjoy the beach and carnival atmosphere.
 
Now she has serious responsibilities like her job and babysitting her younger sisters, but Jacky longs to perform in the summer stock performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Can she handle all of her important commitments and still have fun with her friends, or will she learn that juggling isn't one of her many talents?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Jacky Ha-Ha