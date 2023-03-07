Orders over $45 ship FREE

Waffles and Pancake: Failure to Lunch (A Graphic Novel)
Waffles and Pancake: Failure to Lunch (A Graphic Novel)

by Drew Brockington

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

64 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316500494

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Science Fiction

Description

Go back in time to when everyone's favorite Catstronaut, Waffles, was a kitten! Fans of Narwhal and Jelly will love this fun, cat-tastic early graphic novel series.
 
Waffles and Pancake are at Cape CatNaveral, waiting to watch a CatStronauts shuttle launch. But when the liftoff is delayed, the kittens and their family go home to pass the time. Dreaming of joining the CatStronauts one day, they decide to build a rocket themselves before a snack. Space waits for no cat! But when it doesn’t launch, Grammers may have the answer they’re looking for….and it may involve lunch. 
 
With a little bit of science and a whole lot of imagination, the kittens launch themselves into problem-solving. Time for takeoff!

Waffles and Pancake