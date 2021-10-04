Waffles and Pancake: Flight or Fright
Waffles and Pancake: Flight or Fright

by Drew Brockington

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316500449

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Science Fiction

PAGE COUNT: 64

Go back in time to when everyone's favorite Catstronaut, Waffles, was a kitten! Fans of Narwhal and Jelly will love this fun, cat-tastic early graphic novel series.
 
It’s time to visit Gramps and Grammers and that means Waffles, Pancake, and Mom-Cat are taking a very early flight to get to maximize the fun-times! This is the kittens’ first airplane ride and while Pancake is excited to get on board, Waffles is a little more nervous: an airplane has wings, but airplane wings don’t flap! How does it stay up in the air?
 
With a little bit of science and a whole lot of imagination, the kittens are able to understand the mechanics of flight andenjoy the ride. Come fly the feline skies!
 
 

