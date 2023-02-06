Waffles and Pancake: Best Friends Fur-Ever (A Graphic Novel)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Go back in time to when everyone's favorite Catstronaut, Waffles, was a kitten! Fans of Narwhal and Jelly will love this fun, cat-tastic early graphic novel series.



Prepare for lift off! Waffles and his sister Pancake are about to spend three days at Space Cat Camp—a fun, science-packed training experience for future CatStronauts. Pancake can’t wait to learn about satellites, space shuttles, and all things outer space, but Waffles is feeling a little homesick. How can he enjoy his time at camp when all he wants is his dad-cat?



With some new friends and the power of teamwork, these kittens will be ready to pounce on any challenges ahead!