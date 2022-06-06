Peach and Plum: Rule at School! (A Graphic Novel)
Peach and Plum: Rule at School! (A Graphic Novel)

by Tim McCanna

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316306409

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 96

From nine to three, the place to be is Fruitdale Elementary!

They’re back, they’re here, they’re really cool. Peach and Plum rule at school! Class is in session and there’s work to be done. But there’s always time for fun. This year there’s so much that’s new. Subs, clubs, and museums too. Our fruity friends even star in a play, they shine on stage so make way! The adventures continue, there so much to learn when your fun fruit friends make their return!

Tim McCanna delights with humor and witty rhyme in these five short stories and five mini-comics for newly independent readers.

Peach and Plum