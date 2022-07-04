Waffles and Pancake: Failure to Lunch (A Graphic Novel)

Go back in time to when everyone's favorite Catstronaut, Waffles, was a kitten! Fans of Narwhal and Jelly will love this fun, cat-tastic early graphic novel series.



Waffles and Pancake are at Cape CatNaveral, waiting to watch a CatStronauts shuttle launch. But when the liftoff is delayed, the kittens and their family go home to pass the time. Dreaming of joining the CatStronauts one day, they decide to build a rocket themselves before a snack. Space waits for no cat! But when it doesn’t launch, Grammers may have the answer they’re looking for….and it may involve lunch.



With a little bit of science and a whole lot of imagination, the kittens launch themselves into problem-solving. Time for takeoff!