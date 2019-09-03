Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jacky Ha-Ha: A Graphic Novel
Adapted from James Patterson’s #1 bestselling story, this hilarious and heartwarming graphic novel introduces Jacky Ha-Ha, a class clown who makes people laugh with her so they can’t laugh at her!Read More
With her irresistible urge to tell a joke in every situation–even when it’s a bad idea–Jacky Ha-Ha loves to make people laugh. And cracking wise helps distract her from thinking about not-so-funny things in her life, like her mom serving in a dangerous, faraway war, and a dad who’s hardly ever home.
But no matter how much fun Jacky has, she can’t entirely escape her worries. So one starlit night, she makes a promise to keep her family together…even if she has to give up the one thing that makes her happy. But can she stop being Jacky Ha-Ha, if that’s who she really is?
With her irresistible urge to tell a joke in every situation–even when it’s a bad idea–Jacky Ha-Ha loves to make people laugh. And cracking wise helps distract her from thinking about not-so-funny things in her life, like her mom serving in a dangerous, faraway war, and a dad who’s hardly ever home.
But no matter how much fun Jacky has, she can’t entirely escape her worries. So one starlit night, she makes a promise to keep her family together…even if she has to give up the one thing that makes her happy. But can she stop being Jacky Ha-Ha, if that’s who she really is?
Bright, funny, and fast-paced artwork will have readers laughing their way through Jacky’s ha-ha-heartwarming story!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Jacky Ha-Ha
A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
A Parents' Choice Award Winner!
A National Parenting Products Award Winner!
"...Jacky is the best yet. Fun, smart, emotionally engaging, Jacky is a character that young readers will love spending time with."
—Kirkus Reviews
—Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will find Jacky entertaining.... the art is playful and fun. This title is sure to have high circulation among fans of Patterson's previous works."—School Library Journal
"The story is stuffed with page-turning pranks, and the swoopy b&w cartoons from Kerascoët only add to Jacky's untamed energy.... The novel is sure to amuse and encourage readers who don't have it all figured out just yet."—Publisher's Weekly
"Smart, funny, and immensely likable, Jacky is a colorful narrator and an increasingly interesting character, and her struggles will strike a chord with many readers.... The many black-and-white cartoon-style drawings increase the book's appeal."
—Booklist
—Booklist
"James Patterson has figured out the formula for writing entertaining books for tween readers. Jacky is a wildly engaging character. [The story is] great fun."—Parents' Choice
"Jacky is a genuinely likable and funny protagonist...Kerascoët's black and white illustrations are full of verve and energy, as cartoonish Jacky careens her way through life."—Bulletin for the Center for Children's Books