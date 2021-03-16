Jacky Ha-Ha: A Graphic Novel
ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316338448

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 240

Adapted from James Patterson’s #1 bestselling story, this hilarious and heartwarming graphic novel introduces Jacky Ha-Ha, a class clown who makes people laugh with her so they can’t laugh at her!

With her irresistible urge to tell a joke in every situation–even when it’s a bad idea–Jacky Ha-Ha loves to make people laugh. And cracking wise helps distract her from thinking about not-so-funny things in her life, like her mom serving in a dangerous, faraway war, and a dad who’s hardly ever home.

But no matter how much fun Jacky has, she can’t entirely escape her worries. So one starlit night, she makes a promise to keep her family together…even if she has to give up the one thing that makes her happy. But can she stop being Jacky Ha-Ha, if that’s who she really is?

Bright, funny, and fast-paced artwork will have readers laughing their way through Jacky’s ha-ha-heartwarming story!

