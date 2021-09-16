Essentials for Your Work Space Sweepstakes


 

Joy at Work

by Marie Kondo

Declutter your desk and brighten up your business with this transformative guide from an organizational psychologist and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.
The workplace is a magnet for clutter and mess. Who hasn’t felt drained by wasteful meetings, disorganized papers, endless emails, and unnecessary tasks? These are the modern-day hazards of working, and they can slowly drain the joy from work, limit our chances of career progress, and undermine our well-being.

Your Day, Your Way

by Timothy Caulfield

Part pop-science, part self-help, Your Day. Your Way. is a friendly, funny, fact-based guide to changing how you make decisions in order to live a better — maybe even your best — life.

Dress Your Best Life

by Dawnn Karen

Harness the power of your wardrobe to achieve your dreams with this timely take on personal style from a world-renowned fashion psychologist.
You may get dressed every day without really thinking about what you’re putting on, but did you know that what you wear has a powerful effect on how you feel? Or that your clothes influence the way others perceive you? By making a few adjustments to your wardrobe, and learning to style from the inside out, you’ll not only elevate your look, but level up your entire life.

The Little Book of Life Skills

by Erin Zammett Ruddy

With tips from leading experts in every field, The Little Book of Life Skills is the practical guide on how to solve the trickiest tasks in your day and make life a little easier.
 

The Office Answer Wheel

by Andrew Farago

Inspired by an iconic prize wheel, this humorous gag gift includes a mini spinning answer wheel with a sarcastic twist—the perfect desktop companion for your home or office.

Does your boss, officemate, or family constantly pester you with a seemingly endless supply of questions, requests (read: demands), and assignments?

If you're tired of the parade of questions from your boss, kids, or coworkers, simply turn to your trusty Office Answer Wheel, give the wheel a gentle spin, and let whatever answer it lands on determine the asker's fate.

Trade Paperback
You Got This Card Deck

by Sam Wedelich

Find a pop of colorful encouragement with You Got This, a deck of 52 inspiring, motivational cards to promote mindfulness, resilience, positivity, and self-care.

Take a little bit of inspiration wherever you go with the joyful message of You Got This. This encouraging deck offers a simple, beautiful way to incorporate personal growth, mindful reflection, and gratitude into every day. Each card features vibrant illustrations and a welcome meditation on persistence, self-care, positive attitudes, or compassion to guide your day or lift you up in moments of doubt. Housed in a beautiful and sturdy box with a convenient flip-top lid, this deck is a perfect addition to your wellness routine.

This set includes:

  • 52 square, full-color motivational cards
  • Deluxe box with easy-flip lid
  • Fold-out poster

Cards

