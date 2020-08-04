Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You Got This Card Deck

50 Pocket-Sized Pep Talks!

by

Find a pop of colorful encouragement with You Got This, a deck of 50 inspiring, motivational cards to promote mindfulness, resilience, positivity, and self-care.

Take a little bit of inspiration wherever you go with the joyful message of You Got This. This encouraging deck offers a simple, beautiful way to incorporate personal growth, mindful reflection, and gratitude into every day. Each card features vibrant illustrations and a welcome meditation on persistence, self-care, positive attitudes, or compassion to guide your day or lift you up in moments of doubt. Housed in a beautiful and sturdy box with a convenient flip-top lid, this deck is a perfect addition to your wellness routine.

This set includes:
  • 50 square, full-color motivational cards
  • Deluxe box with easy-flip lid
  • Fold-out poster
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $17 / $23 (CAD)

Page Count: 50

ISBN-13: 9780762472963

RP Studio
Cards
