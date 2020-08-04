Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Got This Card Deck
50 Pocket-Sized Pep Talks!
Find a pop of colorful encouragement with You Got This, a deck of 50 inspiring, motivational cards to promote mindfulness, resilience, positivity, and self-care.Read More
Take a little bit of inspiration wherever you go with the joyful message of You Got This. This encouraging deck offers a simple, beautiful way to incorporate personal growth, mindful reflection, and gratitude into every day. Each card features vibrant illustrations and a welcome meditation on persistence, self-care, positive attitudes, or compassion to guide your day or lift you up in moments of doubt. Housed in a beautiful and sturdy box with a convenient flip-top lid, this deck is a perfect addition to your wellness routine.
This set includes:
- 50 square, full-color motivational cards
- Deluxe box with easy-flip lid
- Fold-out poster
