Sam Wedelich
Sam Wedelich is an illustrator living in New York City. With a background in window displays, she now devotes her time and talents to book and paper products, including two children’s picture books, Chicken Little: The Real and Totally True Tale and Chicken Little and the Big Bad Wolf (forthcoming).Read More
By the Author
You Got This Card Deck
Find a pop of colorful encouragement with You Got This, a deck of 50 inspiring, motivational cards to promote mindfulness, resilience, positivity, and self-care. Take…