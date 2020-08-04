Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sam Wedelich

Sam Wedelich is an illustrator living in New York City. With a background in window displays, she now devotes her time and talents to book and paper products, including two children’s picture books, Chicken Little: The Real and Totally True Tale and Chicken Little and the Big Bad Wolf (forthcoming).
