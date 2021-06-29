Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Stories to Read for a Seaside Adventure

Jéla Lewter, Marketing Associate

It’s officially summertime! The sky is bluer, the days are longer, and the sun shines brighter. During this season, all I want to do is grab a good book and make my way to the beach, but on the days I can’t do that (sadly most days), a good seaside adventure does the trick just as well! If you and your young reader are hoping to escape to the sand and surf, these books will help you imagine the sand between your toes and the salty sea spray!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 