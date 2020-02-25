Returning Sam to the sea is hard work, but Tim is determined to help. After all, it’s not every day you meet a new friend!



This picture book about the power of friendship by new talent Cale Atkinson is brought to life by charming, dynamic illustrations.

Sometimes Tim feels invisible at school-until one day, when Tim meets Sam. But Sam isn’t just any new friend: he’s a blue whale, and he can’t find his way home!