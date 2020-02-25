Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

To the Sea

To the Sea

Sometimes Tim feels invisible at school-until one day, when Tim meets Sam. But Sam isn’t just any new friend: he’s a blue whale, and he can’t find his way home!
Returning Sam to the sea is hard work, but Tim is determined to help. After all, it’s not every day you meet a new friend!

This picture book about the power of friendship by new talent Cale Atkinson is brought to life by charming, dynamic illustrations.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Marine Life

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781368005333

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
