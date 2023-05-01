Picture Books for Little Chefs
A little chef can be either a very wonderful or very dangerous creature! They might make you a simple bowl of pasta with fresh tomatoes and basil from the garden…or spaghetti with chocolate sauce. (This latter dish was once served to me by my brother, who, tragically, did not become a chef). But whether your food-enthusiast is a genius or a maniac in the kitchen, these books will help inspire their food journey. Filled with delicious descriptions, resplendent recipes, and palatable pictures, I’ve cooked up a delectable list for all the little foodies out there.
When Lintang finally gets to taste her nenek’s yummy, mouthwatering sambal, she’s delighted! But when she takes a bite it’s . . . SPICY!
Her lips burn, her mouth feels like it’s on fire, and her taste buds are crying for help. Desperate to fit in with her family, Lintang tries many different types of sambal, but they’re . . . HOT!
With a little help from Nenek, will Lintang find a way to beat the heat and connect with her Indonesian heritage?
Marisa gets to help make dumplings this year to celebrate the New Year. But she worries if anyone will eat her funny-looking dumplings. Set in the Hawaiian islands, this story celebrates the joyful mix of food, customs, and languages from many cultures.
Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade’s first self-authored picture book is a gorgeous celebration of the land she knows well and the powerful wisdom of elders.
On an island at the edge of a wide, wild sea, a girl and her grandmother gather gifts from the earth. Salmon from the stream, herring eggs from the ocean, and in the forest, a world of berries.Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry.Huckleberry, Snowberry, Strawberry, Crowberry.Through the seasons, they sing to the land as the land sings to them. Brimming with joy and gratitude, in every step of their journey, they forge a deeper kinship with both the earth and the generations that came before, joining in the song that connects us all. Michaela Goade’s luminous rendering of water and forest, berries and jams glows with her love of the land and offers an invitation to readers to deepen their own relationship with the earth.
Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant…until you realize…it’s on an alligator’s NOSE! Bob’s got a hidden plan for his customers: “Birds will come to eat, but I will eat the birds!” As they fly in from all over the world to dine on Bob’s face, something starts to happen that takes the lazy, hungry reptile by surprise — the birds stay. “More yummy birds!” he rejoices — he’ll want for nothing! But when the time is right, will Bob make the right choice?
Comic genius Bob Shea cooks up a tasty tale that proves anyone, even hungry alligators, can have a change of heart and learn to be a good friend.
Celebrate the end of Ramadan with this luminous Muslim family story about faith, history, and delicious foods.
This Muslim holiday story, featuring a delicious ka’ak recipe, is a satisfying addition to a joyful and expansive Eid.
Pat, pat, pat…
Little Star’s soft feet tiptoed to the Big Mooncake.
Little Star loves the delicious Mooncake that she bakes with her mama. But she’s not supposed to eat any yet! What happens when she can’t resist a nibble?
In this stunning picture book that shines as bright as the stars in the sky, Newbery Honor author Grace Lin creates a heartwarming original story that explains phases of the moon.
X + Y are dreaming of baking infinite pie. But they don’t know if infinite pie is real. With the help of quirky and uber-smart Aunt Z, and a whole lot of flour and butter, X and Y will learn that by using math they can bake their way to success!
This charming and tasty story from mathematician and author of How to Bake Pi, Eugenia Cheng, reassures young readers that math doesn’t have to be scary—especially when paired with pie!
Additional back matter includes: a letter from Eugenia encouraging readers not to be intimidated by math, explanations of the math concepts explored in the book, and a recipe for Banana Butterscotch Pie!
No matter how you’re feeling — silly, grumpy, happy, or shy — now you can see your face mirrored back on your dinner plate! Find twenty-two different emotions inside the pages of this book, made out of everything from strawberries to pita bread to carrots (and more). You’ll be amazed by how real these foodie faces look . . . and might be inspired to try a new food or two!
Devi loves the Diwali season. It’s a time to wear her favorite red bindi and eat samosas until she bursts! Makemithai and design rangoli with her Papa. And paint diyas with her nani—a reminder to shine her light brightly all year long.
This joyful story, with vibrant collage illustrations, follows one girl’s Diwali traditions as her family celebrates their favorite holiday with the ones they love.