Spicy Spicy Hot!

Description

A heartwarming and humorous story about one girl determined to embrace the spice of sambal in order to connect with her grandmother and heritage—perfect for fans of Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao and Thank You, Omu!



When Lintang finally gets to taste her nenek’s yummy, mouthwatering sambal, she’s delighted! But when she takes a bite it’s . . . SPICY!



Her lips burn, her mouth feels like it’s on fire, and her taste buds are crying for help. Desperate to fit in with her family, Lintang tries many different types of sambal, but they’re . . . HOT!



With a little help from Nenek, will Lintang find a way to beat the heat and connect with her Indonesian heritage?

