Lenny Wen loves to draw whimsical, spooky, and heartwarming illustrations. Born and raised in Indonesia, Lenny now lives in Austria with her husband. She is the illustrator of Halloween Is Coming! by Cal Everett, Old Friends by Margaret Aitken, and How We Say I Love You by Nicole Chen. Spicy Spicy Hot! is her author-illustrator debut. Lenny invites you to visit her at lennywen.com or follow her on Instagram @lunartcy.