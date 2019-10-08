Bill Wurtzel

Bill Wurtzel has won over 200 awards for creativity, including World’s Best TV Commercials. He is now a full-time visual artist. Claire Wurtzel has been an educator for over forty years and is the Co-Educational Director of Hidden Sparks, a program that supports educators in their work with students who struggle in mainstream settings. Bill and Claire have collaborated on two books for adults, and Foodie Faces is their debut work for children. They live in New York City.