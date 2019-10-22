Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Big Mooncake for Little Star

by

Read by

A Caldecott Honor Book!

A gorgeous picture book that tells a whimsical origin story of the phases of the moon, from award-winning, bestselling author-illustrator Grace Lin

Pat, pat, pat…

Little Star’s soft feet tiptoed to the Big Mooncake.

Little Star loves the delicious Mooncake that she bakes with her mama. But she’s not supposed to eat any yet! What happens when she can’t resist a nibble?

In this stunning picture book that shines as bright as the stars in the sky, Newbery Honor author Grace Lin creates a heartwarming original story that explains phases of the moon.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Asian American

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $1.98 / $3.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549104497

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

