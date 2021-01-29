Picture Books for Girl Empowerment

Anyone who's ever been underestimated or overshadowed will find inspiration in this empowering picture book. Author Meena Harris is a powerful, inspiring woman, who comes from a family of kick-butt ladies—her aunt is Vice President Kamala Harris!

When a young girl sees a strong woman on TV labeled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious," it sends her on a journey of discovery through past, present, and future about the challenges faced by women and girls and the ways in which they can reframe, redefine, and reclaim words meant to knock them down.

As Ambitious Girl says:

No "too that" or "too this"

will stop what's inside us from flowering.