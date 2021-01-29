Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books for Girl Empowerment

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

Sometimes little girls need encouragement and to know that they matter. They need to know that who they are, the things they say, and their dreams are important. Girls are often told they are too something…or not enough of something else. All too often young women are told how they should act, look, or feel but that isn’t the truth! To help young girls understand it’s okay to be different, okay to be true to yourself and to embrace who you are, we have put together a list of picture books for girl empowerment. YOU GO GIRL!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 