Anyone who's ever been underestimated or overshadowed will find inspiration in this empowering new book from Meena Harris, New York Times-bestselling author of Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, which is based on a true story about her aunt, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her mother, Maya Harris.

When a young girl sees a strong woman on TV labeled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious," it sends her on a journey of discovery through past, present, and future about the challenges faced by women and girls and the ways in which they can reframe, redefine, and reclaim words meant to knock them down.

As Ambitious Girl says:

No "too that" or "too this"

will stop what's inside us from flowering.