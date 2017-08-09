Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What If...
Creativity, the power of imagination, and the importance of self-expression are celebrated in this inspiring picture book written and illustrated by real-life best friends.Read More
This girl is determined to express herself! If she can’t draw her dreams, she’ll sculpt or build, carve or collage. If she can’t do that, she’ll turn her world into a canvas. And if everything around her is taken away, she’ll sing, dance, and dream…
Stunning mixed media illustrations, lyrical text, and a breathtaking gatefold conjure powerful magic in this heartfelt affirmation of art, imagination, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Praise
A Bank Street College Best Children's Book of 2018
An Atlanta Parent Magazine Best Book of 2018
A Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2018
2019 International Literacy Association/Children's Book Council Children's Choices List
*"A testament to the power of an imaginative mind. ...This extraordinary book will make it hard for any child reader to settle for the mundaneness of reality."
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Curato's collages, featuring ink, pencil, acrylics, and more, make beautiful backdrops that pop, contrast, and fill each spread with life. What's more, Berger's inspiring message...uplifts and demonstrates the unstoppable spirit of creativity. ...[Y]oung artists will come away connected and affirmed."—Booklist
"Curato's collaged and found-object illustrations meet the creative challenges [Berger's] text all but demands with moments of giddy inventiveness."—Publishers Weekly
"This inspirational read-aloud provides ample opportunity for discussion and creation from beginning to end."
—School Library Journal
"A true celebration of creativity and art in all its forms."—Brightly
"The mixed-media illustrations fully communicate the glory of artistic passion."
—School Library Connection
