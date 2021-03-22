Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Fearless Girls to Celebrate Women’s History Month with!

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

Someone once defined fearless as “the lack of fear” and while that might be a literal definition, I don’t think it necessarily describes the word best. Fear is something hardwired into our nervous system and it’s impossible to get rid of—so how can someone lack fear? To me fearless means pushing through boundaries and taking a stand even though you are afraid. Fearless means knowing that it’s okay to be scared and still trying. I want young girls to know that being fearless means not being afraid of being afraid, that feeling fear is okay. But that it shouldn’t stop them or stand in their way. And because it’s Women’s History Month, I have a list of fearless girls for your young reader to learn about and celebrate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For older readers:

 

 