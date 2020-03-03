Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart

Samuel Sattin is a writer and coffee addict. He is the words behind the Glint trilogy, Bezkamp, Legend, and The Silent End. His work has appeared or been featured in The Nib, The Atlantic, NPR, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA in Comics from California College of the Arts and has a creative writing MFA from Mills College. Residing in Oakland, California, he sometimes teaches at the California College of the Arts and lives with his wife/assassin and two cats.