Best Book Friends! (aka BBFs)

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

Best friends are…well…the best! They often know you better than you know yourself. Best friends stick by your side through all of life’s ups and downs. They are there to make you laugh, or just sit quietly with you when you’re feeling low. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to find your group of friends where you feel like you can be yourself, but it’s worth it! Take a look at this list of book best friends who illustrate that no matter what, having a solid group of buddies is awesome.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 